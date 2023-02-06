Watch How a Luxury Three-Wheeler Auto Is Turning Heads on the Internet

Three-wheeler luxury auto is amusing the internet
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
There's surely no limit when it comes to imagination and jugaad, and this three-wheeler luxury ride proves just that!
The chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka, recently shared this interesting video of a modified three-wheeler decked with plush seats and interiors resembling a vintage car which has left the internet quite amused.
The video was first shared by another user on Twitter before being retweed by the industrialist. While sharing the video, Harsh Goenka wrote, "If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi,".
The video has been watched over 18,000 times and the netizens are quite delighted by this innovation. One user wrote, "Imagination and implementation don't have any limits.."
Another user wished to see more of these luxury auto rides on the road and wrote, "Wow! Indian roads would start looking so glamorous."
Here are some more reactions:
