Comedian’s Sharp Take on Massive Layoffs Has the Internet in Splits
"Next job bluntly say no to any company merchandise. Only package, no baggage.", remarked Shraddha in her video.
Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha, took a sarcastic dig on the tech companies and their HRs. In the video, Shraddha poses as a tech employee who has been laid off and is giving her honest take on her situation. Her sharp commentary has struck a chord with many netizens and has already been viewed more than a million times.
The video begins with Shraddha being introduced as the laid-off employee who feels bad not for herself, but the HRs who had to go from "diversity and inclusion" to "adversity and expulsion". She adds that the HRs should have focused on "keeping their employees" rather than introducing "employee engagement programmes to keep their employees happy."
She also drops another truth bomb, that the companies should stop calling themselves "families" because there is a huge difference in "hiring" and "adopting"'. Besides, while family members may take each other for granted, they don't abandon each other!
Shraddha added that, "due to the long hours and endless merchandise of the company, it was easier to move on from her ex than it is to move on from the company" and said, "Next job bluntly say no to any company merchandise. Only package, no baggage."
Shraddha even addressed the issue of the fear of being replaced by AI and mentioned how the real danger isn't AI, but humans themselves, because "AI can only do what humans have been doing. Only humans can do what no human has ever done before”
The video has now become quite popular and has been shared and appreciated by many people including Roshan Abbas, Harsh Goenka, Riteish Deshmukh etc.
Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of RPG Group, wrote, "A laid off techie... this is so funny"
Roshan Abbas praised Shraddha's talent and even transcribed the entire video. He wrote, "There is such wit and sarcasm in the video that I have watched it, transcribed it and am now sharing it!! Sheer brilliance"
Here are some more reactions:
