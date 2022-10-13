ADVERTISEMENT

The Ultimate AC ‘Jugaad’ by a Mumbai Hotel Leaves Twitter in Splits

Indian jugaad at best!

One needs to be wary while booking a hotel room because sometimes the hotel fails to deliver the facilities promised. But this hotel in Mumbai opted for a unique solution to fulfil their promise of a split AC.

A Twitter user, Anurag Minus Verma, posted a picture taken in 2011 of the hotel room he stayed at where the AC was literally split between two rooms. The jugaad ensured that the guests avail the facility of AC while saving money, a real profit making move I must say! Also, to avoid any fights over the temperature, the hotel didn't provide an AC remote to the guests and maintained it at 24 degree.

This ultimate jugaad by the hotel has prompted hilarious responses on Twitter. Read the comments here:

