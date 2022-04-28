ADVERTISEMENT

Viral Video Shows Man Delivering Milk in a Desi F-1 Type Vehicle: Twitter Amused

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Milkman?

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

One thing Indians should get more credit for is ingenious inventions or what we like to call 'jugaad.' One such video went viral on the internet recently. In the video, a man in a black jacket and a helmet is seen driving what appears to be a go-kart or Formula 1 type of vehicle but one made of desi jugaad, filled with milk cans.

The video was posted by an Instagram handle called Roads of Mumbai captioned, "When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business"... And obviously the video went viral. Many users were amused with the heights of invention and even tagged Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra chairperson, who is known to promote and share innovative ideas.

Take a look at some of the comments:

