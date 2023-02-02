Comedian’s Sharp Take on Massive Layoffs Has the Internet in Splits

The video begins with Shraddha being introduced as the laid-off employee who feels bad not for herself, but the HRs who had to go from "diversity and inclusion" to "adversity and expulsion". She adds that the HRs should have focused on "keeping their employees" rather than introducing "employee engagement programmes to keep their employees happy."

She also drops another truth bomb, that the companies should stop calling themselves "families" because there is a huge difference in "hiring" and "adopting"'. Besides, while family members may take each other for granted, they don't abandon each other!