'Desi' Robin Hood Caught By Police; Hilarious Conversation Goes Viral

Desi Robin Hood stole worth Rs 10,000 and distributed to the poor.
Meet a real-life Robin Hood who stole valuables worth Rs. 10,000 and allegedly distributed it among the poor. He even distributed blankets to help them with the cold.
In a video that's doing rounds on the internet, the thief can be seen confessing to his crime. During the conversation with a police official, the thief's honest replies evoke laughter.
The video is from Chhattisgarh’s Durg police station where a group of thieves were apprehended by police. In the clip, the police official asks the thief, "How did you feel after stealing?" to which his hilarious response had the police officials in splits. The thief confessed, "I felt good after stealing, but now I am regretting it."
Upon further questioning, the thief told the police that he spent the stolen money on helping strays and poor people by distributing blankets to fight the cold.
As the video went viral, netizens too were quite amused by the thief's responses and some called him Robin Hood. Here are their reactions:
