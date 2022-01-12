Thief Caught Red-Handed After Cooking Khichdi in the Middle of Burglary

A thief was recently caught in Guwahati, Assam after he took a break in the middle of robbing a home to make himself some Khichdi. According to reports, the thief started cooking at night, and neighbours found out about his presence in the house. They quickly alerted the police and that is how he was caught.

The official handle of Assam Police also gave a funny twist to this while sharing the news on Twitter and wrote, "The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals.