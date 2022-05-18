Burglars Conduct Pooja Before Looting Gold, Cash In Kerala

The bizarre nature of the burglary has amazed many people and made headlines too. The thieves looted ‘Pathanapuram Bankers’, a private financial institution in Janata Junction, Pathanapuram. Cash worth Rs 4 lakhs and gold that costed almost Rs 30 lakhs was looted bt the thieves.

Upon inspection, the police found that some sort of ritual was performed near the locker where the gold and cash was stored. The image of a deity, a spear, and a lime with yellow thread were found along with a note that read, "I am dangerous, don't follow me."

The police, however, has ignored the warning and is starting an investigation on the matter.

“Apparently, the robbers reached the first floor of the three-storey building through the roof. After breaking the iron grills at the main entrance, they forced open the door,' said an officer to Manorama Online.



The lockers were broken into using a cutter, according to the police. The theft took place between Saturday afternoon and Sunday, and officials found out about it only after the bank opened on Monday at 9 am. Owner Ramachandran Nair has reported a theft of almost 100 sovereigns in gold along with the cash.

(With inputs from Manorama Online).