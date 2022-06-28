Residents Cut Cake for Burglar After He Gets Caught, Reveals It’s His Birthday

Apparently, a few residents spotted three people breaking into a flat in the residential complex through the window. As soon as they tried to catch them, two of them managed to flee whereas one was left behind.

After being caught, the residents found out through the burglar's wailings that it was his birthday. He also asked them to let him go because of this reason. Instead of just letting him leave, the residents decided to get a cake for him with "Chor" written on it.

A video shows people around the burglar clapping and singing birthday songs as he cuts the cake.