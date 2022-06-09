On Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday, a Look at Beauty Hacks and Tips She Swears By

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns 37 this year.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns 37 this year, and throughout almost 15 years in the industry, she has carved her own niche in the beauty and fashion space. Everyone who is familiar with her work knows that she is the indisputable pro, and she continues to live up to this title with her trendy yet classy looks.
Ever so often, Sonam gives her fans a peek into the tips and techniques she uses in an Instagram series titled 'Vanity Vignettes'. Right from her favourite products to simple hacks, these tips an transform your entire look. Here's a brief overview of all her episodes so far:
In the first episode, Sonam talks about all the beauty products she swears by. From her favourite Tom Ford lipstick called 'Casa Blanca' and her favourite Chanel foundations to her must-have Maybelline mascara, Sonam delves into the specifics of her favourite beauty brands and rituals.
In this episode, she also mentions how sugar is something she absolutely avoids in order to keep her skin healthy. Check out more in this video:
Sonam reveals that she takes care of her lips by scrubbing them once or twice a week. The simplest way to do this is by using a mixture of honey and sugar and rubbing it on your lips.
Other than that, she also swears by 'The Kiss' a scrub by a brand called Lush. After this, she uses Elizabeth Arden's '8-Hour Cream' for treatment. You can even use coconut oil as an alternative to this.
She finishes this off with lip tints by Hourglass Cosmetics.
In the third episode, Sonam talks about how vitamin C, sunscreen, and lip balm/tint are some of the most essential things to apply before leaving the house.
She also talks about she mixes her sublock with her foundation and pairs it with a simple lip oil that also contains a soft tint.
In the fourth episode of 'Vanity Vignettes', Sonam talks about skincare essentials. First and foremost, she mentions how water is the best thing to keep your skin hydrated, healthy, and fresh.
Another essential for skincare is unsaturated fats, also known as Omegas. Non-vegetarians can easily derive it from fish, but vegetarians can also consume them in the form of nuts and seeds.
Finally, fiber in the form of vegetables, low-sugar fruits, and salads can go a long way.
A simple homemade scrub using besan (gram flour), sandalwood powder, rose water, milk, and haldi (turmeric). This face mask has several anti-oxidants and medicinal properties, making it a staple in Indian households.
Another classic is the Multani Mitti, or the Green Clay face mask that is largely popular. It is best known for covering zits and impurities such as pimples and spots.
She also speaks about other branded marks that she cannot do without, check them out here:
For the final episode of 'Vanity Vignettes', Sonam talks about her cleansing routine. Starting off with an oil-based eye makeup remover by L'Oreal Paris and using another one by Skinesis, that she claims can remove even the toughest of products, she finishes off with Cetaphil's cleanser.