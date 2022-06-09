On Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday, a Look at Beauty Hacks and Tips She Swears By

2. Lip Scrubs to Swear By

Sonam reveals that she takes care of her lips by scrubbing them once or twice a week. The simplest way to do this is by using a mixture of honey and sugar and rubbing it on your lips.

Other than that, she also swears by 'The Kiss' a scrub by a brand called Lush. After this, she uses Elizabeth Arden's '8-Hour Cream' for treatment. You can even use coconut oil as an alternative to this.

She finishes this off with lip tints by Hourglass Cosmetics.