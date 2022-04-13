Sonam Kapoor's Delhi House Robbery: Nurse & Husband Arrested in The Case

Aparna Ruth Wilson, a caregiver to Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law, was arrested with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 core in February. The theft took place in Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi residence in Amrita Shergill Marg, according to the police.

DCP New Delhi Amruta Guguloth said in a statement, "Accused Aparna Wilson W/o Naresh Kumar Sagar, age-30 yrs, presently residing at H. No. 222, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, who works as a nurse and home medical care assistant, has been arrested. She has done patient home care duties at the house of the complainant on several occasions upon the patient's (the owner of the jewellery) requirement. This kept her close to the patient whose jewellery were stolen by the accused and gave them to her husband".

Amruta added, "Both have been formally arrested and police remand is being sought. Further investigation is in process".