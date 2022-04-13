Sonam Kapoor's Delhi House Robbery: Nurse & Husband Arrested in The Case
Sonam Kapoor's residence was robbed of cash & jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore, allegedly by her mom-in-law's caregiver.
Aparna Ruth Wilson, a caregiver to Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law, was arrested with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 core in February. The theft took place in Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi residence in Amrita Shergill Marg, according to the police.
DCP New Delhi Amruta Guguloth said in a statement, "Accused Aparna Wilson W/o Naresh Kumar Sagar, age-30 yrs, presently residing at H. No. 222, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, who works as a nurse and home medical care assistant, has been arrested. She has done patient home care duties at the house of the complainant on several occasions upon the patient's (the owner of the jewellery) requirement. This kept her close to the patient whose jewellery were stolen by the accused and gave them to her husband".
Amruta added, "Both have been formally arrested and police remand is being sought. Further investigation is in process".
As per reports, it was Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s house manager who filed the complaint on 23 February, while the theft took place on 11 February. The FIR was lodged nearly two weeks after the robbery took place. The accused is a nurse for Sonam's mother-in-law while her husband, Naresh Kumar Sagar, is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.
The FIR was registered at the Tughlak Road Police Station. A senior police officer said that the Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with a team of Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district, conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They soon apprehended Wilson and her husband. But sources told NDTV that the stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered.
In March, the Faridabad Police allegedly busted a group of highly skilled cybercriminals who duped Kapoor’s father-in-law’s Shahi Export Factory of 27 crores, with his forged Digital Signature Certificates.
(With inputs from NDTV)
