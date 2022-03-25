‘Nobody Tells You How Hard It Is’: Sonam Kapoor on Her Pregnancy Journey
Sonam Kapoor says she wants to go on the 'healthier route' during her pregnancy.
Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on social media on 21 March . In a recent interaction with Vogue India, Sonam Kapoor said that the pregnancy has pushed her to take a 'healthier route'. She added that people always talk about how 'wonderful' pregnancy is but nobody tells you how hard it's going to be.
Sonam said, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," adding, "It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."
Sonam further said that she is looking forward to the 'evolution', "The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves."
Sonam Kapoor had shared photos of herself cradling her belly bump as she lay on a sofa. The photos also featured her husband Anand Ahuja. She captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."
