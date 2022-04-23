'I Was Very Emotional': Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor’s Pregnancy

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon star as men on the opposite side of the law in Netflix's next Thar. Harsh, who plays an antique dealer is also producing the film. It was he who took the script to his father. Anil Kapoor tells us his reaction to the script of Thar, "I immediately agreed to it, as a script."
The trailer looks like a dark and gritty tale set in the sandy terrain of the Thar desert.
"I was very emotional," says Anil Kapoor when asked what his first reaction was when he learnt about daughter Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy whereas brother Harsh Varrdhan says, "I will have an emotional reaction when the child is in front of me."
The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The Quint spoke to the star cast of the film and learnt about their choices in films, friendship and more.
Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar releases on Netflix on 6 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)