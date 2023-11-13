Salman Reacts to Crackers Being Burst Inside Theatres During 'Tiger 3' Shows

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salman Reacts to Crackers Being Burst Inside Theatres During 'Tiger 3' Shows

A video of people bursting crackers inside a theatre during a Tiger 3 show has gone viral.
Firecrackers being burst inside a theatre during Salman Khan's Tiger 3 show.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 released in theatres across the world on Sunday, 12 November. Fans celebrated by dancing outside theatres, as they had been eagerly awaiting the release of a Salman film for quite a while. However, a shocking video went viral on Monday, showing people bursting firecrackers inside a theatre in Maharashtra. As people seated in the area run away from the crackers, more go off from under the surrounding seats. People can be seen trying their best to protect themselves.

The video caused a lot of outrage on X, with many pointing out how dangerous it can be to set off crackers inside a theatre.

Shortly after this incident, Salman Khan reacted by saying, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

