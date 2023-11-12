Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Tiger 3' FDFS: What Fans Are Saying About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film

'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, hit theatres on 12 November.
Quint Entertainment
Social Buzz
Published:

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 hit theatres on 12 November.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/ YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan-starrer<em>&nbsp;Tiger 3</em> hit theatres on 12 November.</p></div>
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gift for their fans this Diwali in the form of their highly-anticipated release Tiger 3, the latest addition to the Spy Universe. From the leads' action-packed avatar to the much-talked-about Shah Rukh Khan (as Pathaan) cameo, the energy at one of Mumbai's single screen theatres was palpable on release day.

The Quint visited the theatre to bring to you a glimpse into the fanfare and excitement and more importantly, the audience's reaction the film as they catch the First Day First Show.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read‘Tiger 3’ Review: Kept Afloat Mainly by the Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Effect

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

