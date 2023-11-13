Tiger 3 Box Office Day 1: Spy Thriller Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 had a great opening at the box office on the first day of its release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy thriller hit theatres on Diwali. As per a report by sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has minted a gross Rs 44.5 crore on day 1 in India.
The film has turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Bharat in 2019 ( Rs 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 (Rs 40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali. For Katrina, Tiger 3 is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 (Rs 52.25 crore) and Bharat.
This movie is the third one in the Tiger franchise and is also a part of the YRF spy universe, which already has films like War and Pathaan.
As part of their review of the film, The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra writes, "Tiger 3 is one of those films that didn’t need to have relied on pure action – the love story between Tiger and Zoya is the Tiger franchise’s main attraction. Instead, Tiger 3 focuses on a heady mix of a saviour complex and exposition. Despite new additions to the roster like Revathi, Anand Vidhat Sharma, and Chandrachoor Rai carrying their share of the weight and older, familiar faces like Ranvir Shorey and Kumud Mishra returning to the mix, Tiger 3 just doesn’t have the thrill and chutzpah required to make the story work."
