Tiger 3 Box Office Day 1: Spy Thriller Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 had a great opening at the box office on the first day of its release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy thriller hit theatres on Diwali. As per a report by sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has minted a gross Rs 44.5 crore on day 1 in India.

The film has turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Bharat in 2019 ( Rs 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 (Rs 40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali. For Katrina, Tiger 3 is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 (Rs 52.25 crore) and Bharat.