'Tiger 3' FDFS: What Fans Are Saying About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gift for their fans this Diwali in the form of their highly-anticipated release Tiger 3, the latest addition to the Spy Universe. From the leads' action-packed avatar to the much-talked-about Shah Rukh Khan (as Pathaan) cameo, the energy at one of Mumbai's single screen theatres was palpable on release day.

The Quint visited the theatre to bring to you a glimpse into the fanfare and excitement and more importantly, the audience's reaction the film as they catch the First Day First Show.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty