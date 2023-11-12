ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Tiger 3' FDFS: What Fans Are Saying About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film

'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, hit theatres on 12 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gift for their fans this Diwali in the form of their highly-anticipated release Tiger 3, the latest addition to the Spy Universe. From the leads' action-packed avatar to the much-talked-about Shah Rukh Khan (as Pathaan) cameo, the energy at one of Mumbai's single screen theatres was palpable on release day.

The Quint visited the theatre to bring to you a glimpse into the fanfare and excitement and more importantly, the audience's reaction the film as they catch the First Day First Show.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

‘Tiger 3’ Review: Kept Afloat Mainly by the Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Effect

Topics:  Salman Khan   Katrina Kaif   Ek Tha Tiger 

