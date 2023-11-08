'Ranveer Made Me Do It': Model Ashley Graham On 'Just Looking Like A Wow' Trend
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
American supermodel and TV presenter Ashley Graham recently jumped on the viral trend bandwagon, and she had a little inspiration from none other than Bollywood's energy powerhouse, Ranveer Singh.
During her visit to Mumbai for the Jio World Plaza launch, Ashley embraced the popular “Just Looking Like a Wow” trend, and she was quick to give credit to Ranveer Singh for encouraging her.
In the video she shared, Ashley is adorned in a resplendent gold-toned Banarasi brocade saree, gracefully lip-syncing to the viral lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”
Her caption playfully mentions Ranveer Singh's influence, stating, “Ranveer Singh told me to do it!!! Just looking like a wow.”
Among the responses to her post, actress Sameera Reddy chimed in with an enthusiastic “International Waoooooo.” Ranveer Singh himself responded by saying that Graham's reel "made my day".
For those unfamiliar with this trending phrase, the "Just Looking Like a Wow" trend was ignited when a video featuring a Delhi-based woman named Jasmeen Kaur went viral on Instagram. The video showed Kaur repeatedly using the phrase "just looking like a wow" to express admiration for the clothing collection available in her Fateh Nagar store.
The 'waow' fever broke the internet with several netizens recreating the viral phrase, including Bollywood biggies (like Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar) and Indian TV stars.
Desi social media users, in particular, are having a blast responding to Ashley Graham's playful rendition of the viral trend, expressing their excitement and amusement through comments and reactions.
Take a look:
