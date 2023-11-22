Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'I Like to Be, I'm a Beer': Orry's 'I'm a Liver' Comment Sparks Meme Fest on X

'I Like to Be, I'm a Beer': Orry's 'I'm a Liver' Comment Sparks Meme Fest on X

"You go for a job; you are a jobber. You paint; you are a painter. I am living; I am a liver," said Orry in a video.
Orry's 'I'm a Liver' comment has sparked a meme fest on X.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', who is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities, recently sparked a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter) after a clip from his latest interview went viral.

In the video, Orhan says, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver." The short clip has left the internet in splits, amassing hilarious reactions from netizens.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Reacting to Orhan's comment, one of the users wrote on X, "I like to be, I am a beer." Another wrote, "Rich kids are liver, we are appendix."

Have a look:

Here's how the internet reacted:

