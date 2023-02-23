Musician Shares That His Grandmother Has a Crush on Shah Rukh; Actor Responds

Musician Siddharth Bhavsar shared that his grandmother has a crush on SRK and he responded
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Whether it's a child, an adult or an old person, Shah Rukh's charm is irresistible and here's proof! Recently, singer and musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar shared a video of his grandmother where she's talking about having a crush on SRK.
Siddharth shared the adorable clip with a caption, "Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa's forever crush! Hope this reaches him"
In the clip, Siddharth asked his grandmother about her crushes, and she responded that she likes Dharmendra and Shah Rukh. When asked if she likes other actors Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, she refused and said that she finds Shah Rukh charming.
The video went viral in no time and guess what, it did reach SRK and he even reciprocated the love with a sweet reply. In Gujarati, he responded, "I love you too, Baa."
The Tweeple had equally sweet responses to this exchange between Siddharth and his grandmother. One user wrote, "My forever favourite video from now"
Another one wrote, "So cute. Sir, your most beautiful and sweet fan"
Check out more reactions here:
