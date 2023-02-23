Soulful Mashup Of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' & 'Mashallah' Mesmerizes Netizens
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has kickstarted their Spy Films Universe - which includes Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR.
The exciting crossover has already begun with Salman Khan's explosive cameo in Pathaan as Tiger.
Playing on that, two musicians - Adnan Manzoor and Nabeel Khan took to social media to share their melodious mashup of Pathaan's hit song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and Ek Tha Tiger's popular track, 'Mashallah'.
While Manzoor can be seen playing the rabab, Khan was on the sarangi. Take a look:
Since the time of uploading (22 February), the rendition has garnered over 68.2K views and 1500 likes. Safe to say, the musicians have gone viral with their soulful musical crossover.
In no time, netizens began pouring in their love and support for the music cover. Check some of their reactions here:
