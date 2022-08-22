Man Thanks Ex-Girlfriend, Wife & 'Sabziwala' in LinkedIn Post, Amuses Netizens

Madhur Singh posted a hilarious post on LinkedIn thanking his sabzi wala, and ex-girlfriends
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Madhur Singh)
LinkedIn was once used as a platform for professional networking and opportunities, but now it has also become (in)famous for its cringe content masquerading as motivational posts. Sometimes the posts are so bizarre that it becomes difficult to determine if it's actually a serious post.
So when one LinkedIn user, Madhur Singh, jotted a note after buying a new car thanking his "ex-boss, ex girlfriends, and sabziwala", netizens were naturally confused.
Madhur Singh, who is a content strategist, wrote, "Thrilled to announce that I have bought a Tata Tiago. Payment in full. No loan. No instalments.
I saved money for years to buy a car."
He further added, "I did not go to parties with friends. Neither did I buy expensive gifts for my girlfriend or wife. If my mom sent me to buy sabzi, I’d ask sabzi wala to give dhaniya mirch for free so I can save those ₹10 for my car."
Then he concluded his post with, "I want to thank my parents, my ex bosses, ex and current girlfriends, and lastly all those sabzi walas who supported me always."
Madhur often shares his satirical takes on LinkedIn, but when his post went viral, it left a lot of people confused because they couldn't tell whether he was being serious or not, given the amount of cheesy and cringe posts on LinkedIn. There were some hilarious reactions. Read what they said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)