Man Thanks Ex-Girlfriend, Wife & 'Sabziwala' in LinkedIn Post, Amuses Netizens

Madhur Singh, who is a content strategist, wrote, "Thrilled to announce that I have bought a Tata Tiago. Payment in full. No loan. No instalments.

I saved money for years to buy a car."

He further added, "I did not go to parties with friends. Neither did I buy expensive gifts for my girlfriend or wife. If my mom sent me to buy sabzi, I’d ask sabzi wala to give dhaniya mirch for free so I can save those ₹10 for my car."

Then he concluded his post with, "I want to thank my parents, my ex bosses, ex and current girlfriends, and lastly all those sabzi walas who supported me always."