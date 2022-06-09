Man Turns His Meeting With Tanmay Bhat Into a LinkedIn Post & Twitter Is Amused

In the post, he recalls how him and his friends spotted Tanmay Bhat in a bar and decided to get a picture with him. Then they decided to strike up a conversation with Tanmay about his work and his future shows etc., and then they asked him something bizarre: "You've lost weight Tanmay, haven't you?" Indians and their obsession with weight, am I right?

Tanmay, who is known for his candid behavior, didn't respond to their questions, but did give them an appropriate response (maybe a bit crass, but what answer did they expect?). He showed them his middle finger and embarrassed, the group decided to leave. Now one would think that this episode ends here, but obviously not!