CEO Posts Crying Selfie on LinkedIn After Firing Employees; Sparks Debate
Braden Wallake, the CEO of Hypersocial, posted the crying selfie to show that CEOs are 'compassionate' too.
A recent LinkedIn post is grabbing the internet's attention. Braden Wallake, a CEO of a company named HyperSocial, posted a picture of himself crying after he fired employees from his company in order to prove that not all CEOs are "cold-hearted".
Braden took to LinkedIn to explain that he had to fire two employees from his company because of his fault. He wrote in the caption, "This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share," and further added that, "I made a decision in February and stuck with that decision for far too long.. And because of those failings, I had to do today, the toughest thing I've ever had to do,"
In the long post, he also explained why he decided to post the picture. He said, "Days like today, I wish I was a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way. But I'm not.
So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn't care when he/she have to lay people off,"
As soon as Braden posted the picture, it went viral. With some people applauding his vulnerability and honesty, others found the post manipulative.
