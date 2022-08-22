‘Superhero in a Cab’: Bengaluru Cab Driver Hailed for Kindness Towards Passenger

Ravi, an Uber driver in Bengaluru's kindness has left everyone in an awe
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Harsh Sharma)
Sometimes, random acts of kindness by strangers are enough to make your day. This is what happened with Harsh Sharma, a LinkedIn user, who was amazed by the kindness of his cab driver.
Harsh, moved by Ravi's gesture, then took to LinkedIn and posted his heartwarming experience and reached out to Uber asking them to recognise Ravi's efforts. Since then, his post has gone viral and many users have appreciated Ravi.
Harsh Sharma shared the story of kind-hearted Ravi, a cab driver.
After a tiring flight, Harsh took an Uber, and what he did not expect was the hospitality and warmth shown by Ravi, the driver.
Ravi realised that Harsh hadn't slept due to his flight so Ravi offered to arrange the seats for Harsh to lay back and rest. That's not all. Ravi then inquired Harsh if he had eaten anything and then even drove him to a restaurant and ordered food and coffee for him.
LinkedIn users were quite impressed by Ravi's dedication and some even called him a "hero". Harsh was also able to connect with Uber and made sure that the company takes note of Ravi. Read the comments here:
