Man Sets World Record For Living Underwater For 73 Days; Watch Viral Clip
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Joseph Dituri, a researcher based in the United States, has recently made headlines by shattering the world record for living underwater for over 74 days. But his underwater adventure doesn't stop there.
Despite achieving this remarkable feat, Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep Sea on social media, has chosen to continue his submerged existence at the bottom of a lagoon in Key Largo, Florida. Keeping his followers engaged and fascinated, Dr. Deep Sea regularly shares captivating videos of his underwater journey on Instagram.
After breaking the record, he posted a video to provide insights into his experiences and upcoming plans. The clip provides a glimpse into his unique living conditions beneath the water's surface.
Take a look at the viral clip that has, since posting, garnered 41.7K views and over 2K likes:
Reflecting on his achievement, Dituri expresses his humility on social media. Attached with the video, a heartfelt note reads, "Today is record-breaking day 73 living underwater. I'm humbled that my curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire, not only future generations, but scientists worldwide who study life undersea and the human body's response to extreme environments."
While breaking the world record is a momentous milestone, his mission doesn't conclude there. He still has 23 more days underwater to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue his remarkable journey of exploration.
In the now-viral video, Dituri provides insights into the inception of his experiment and showcases the habitat where he resides below the water's surface. As the footage progresses, viewers are treated to glimpses of breathtaking underwater creatures gracefully swimming around the habitat.
