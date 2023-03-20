Wheelchair-Bound Man Sets Guinness World Record For Largest GPS Drawing

A man who is also a wheelchair-user, has set a new Guinness World Record for creating the largest GPS drawing, inspiring thousands of viewers on Instagram.

Sujith Varghese accomplished a remarkable feat by traversing Dubai's streets, passing by the prominent Burj Khalifa neighborhood, and going through the Dubai Mall.

In just sixteen hours, the video of his achievement, which was posted on the Instagram page of Guinness World Records, has received over 4.6 lakh views and 46,000 likes.

Take a look: