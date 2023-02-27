Left Kidney On Sale: Bangalorean Attempts To Raise Funds For Security Deposit

In a surprising turn of events, a kidney has made headlines in Bengaluru, but not for the reasons you might expect. It appears that a witty resident - facing the daunting task of paying for their apartment's security deposit - has decided to take matters into their own hands...or rather, their own kidneys!

Yes, you read that correctly – a kidney was put up for sale, but don't worry, it's all in good fun. A Twitter user came across a notice stuck to a pole which read "LEFT KIDNEY ON SALE need money to fund the security deposit amounts landlords are asking for"!

The hilarious notice ended with a clarification from the writer, "just kidding, but i need a house in indiranagar, scan for profile" under which a QR code can be seen printed out.