'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Bengaluru has lived up to its title of "India's Tech Capital" once again, with an amusing story of a woman who forgot her pair of Apple AirPods on an auto-rickshaw. She took to Twitter to narrate her experience after getting her Airpods back, thanks to a tech-savvy auto driver. She wrote, "Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security."
The woman detailed how she received her AirPods, adding, "Apparently, he (the auto driver) connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me."
Needless to say, netizens had a lot to say about this amusing incident. A Twitter user quoted the woman's tweet with, "Bangalore is built different" while another wrote, "Not for nothing are we the tech capital."
Here are some more social media reactions:
