Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her

'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her

A Twitter user quoted the woman's tweet with, "Bangalore is built different."
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her</p></div>

Bengaluru has lived up to its title of "India's Tech Capital" once again, with an amusing story of a woman who forgot her pair of Apple AirPods on an auto-rickshaw. She took to Twitter to narrate her experience after getting her Airpods back, thanks to a tech-savvy auto driver. She wrote, "Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security."

The woman detailed how she received her AirPods, adding, "Apparently, he (the auto driver) connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me."

Needless to say, netizens had a lot to say about this amusing incident. A Twitter user quoted the woman's tweet with, "Bangalore is built different" while another wrote, "Not for nothing are we the tech capital."

Here are some more social media reactions:

Also ReadThere’s an ‘Idli ATM’ in Bengaluru & Netizens Are Amused

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT