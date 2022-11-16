'Peak Bengaluru': Woman Leaves AirPods In Auto; Driver Uses Tech To Find Her

Bengaluru has lived up to its title of "India's Tech Capital" once again, with an amusing story of a woman who forgot her pair of Apple AirPods on an auto-rickshaw. She took to Twitter to narrate her experience after getting her Airpods back, thanks to a tech-savvy auto driver. She wrote, "Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security."

The woman detailed how she received her AirPods, adding, "Apparently, he (the auto driver) connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me."