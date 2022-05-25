Karan Johar’s Kids Are Possibly the Best at Roasting Him, and Here’s Proof

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: How his kids Yash and Roohi roast him the best.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar)
Karan Johar turns 50 years old today, and he has assumed a lot of responsibilities in his career spanning decades. Right from acting, directing, and hosting a talk show to even becoming a roastmater, he has donned several hats in the professional space.
But perhaps there is someone who is even better at roasting than KJo himself-- his own kids! And their favourite person to roast is their father. Right from commenting about his weight, age, style, and acting and singing abilities, Yash and Roohi leave no stone unturned when it comes to giving a reality check to their father. KJo has documented all of this and constantly uploads hilarious videos of his kids on Instagram. Watch the video for more.
