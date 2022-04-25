Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Attend Karan Johar's Party

Paparazzo also shared videos of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the party hosted by Karan Johar.
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and other celebrities arrive for Karan Johar's party.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party and several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta were spotted at the event.

Alia wore a blue outfit while Ranveer opted for a printed shirt and ripped jeans. Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar both wore black and Madhuri Dixit also opted for a black outfit. Paparazzi also shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the venue but he couldn’t be photographed.

Check out the photos.

Ranveer Singh with Bela Bajaria.

Ananya Panday arrives at Karan Johar's party.

Madhuri Dixit arrives at the party venue.

Madhuri arrived with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Ranveer Singh arrives at the party.

Kriti Sanon arrives at the party.

Farhan Akhtar arrives at Johar's party.

Manish Malhotra at the event.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a yellow blazer for her outfit for the party.

Netflix executive Bela Bajaria.

Published: 25 Apr 2022,09:47 AM IST
