Some of the Most Unforgettable Moments From Past Seasons of ‘Koffee With Karan’

Karan Johar recently announced that 'Koffee With Karan' was being renewed for a seventh seaoson.

Updated


Karan Johar, in what can only be described as a prank and goofy marketing stunt, first announced on Tuesday that his popular talk show Koffee With Karan was not returning for another season. However, a few hours later, he said his show will "not be returning... on TV!", thus surprising fans who were rather upset that the show wasn't returning.

No matter what the status of the show is, it surely reminded us of all the times the show made the headlines. Here are some of our most favourite moments from the show:

1. When Twinkle Khanna Became Candid About Her and Akshay Kumar’s Love Story

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

2. When Alia Bhatt Burped on National Television

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

3. When Kareena Overshared About Her "Sister-in-Law"

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

4. When Katrina Kaif Basically Called Out The Entire Concept of KWK

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

5. When Shah Rukh Khan's Answer About Karan Left Everyone in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

6. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Waking Up Next to Other People...

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

7. When Ajay Devgn Forgot His Wedding Anniversary

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

8. What Saif Ali Khan Had to Say About Sara's Dating Life

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

9. When Vidya Balan Spoke on Behalf of EVERY Woman Ever!

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

10. When Ranbir and Ranveer Didn't Hold Back On Their Thoughts About the Sensationalism Of the Show

(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)

Which moment was your favourite?

Published: 
ADVERTISEMENT
