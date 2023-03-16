Japanese Duo Celebrates 'Naatu Naatu's' Oscar Win With Electrifying Performance

RRR's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' has gained worldwide recognition, impressing not only scores of listeners but also prestigious award-giving institutions like the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

These incredible achievements have sparked worldwide celebrations, with fans all over the globe creating dance videos and sharing their own renditions of the song.

The latest addition is a video of a Japanese duo delivering an energy-packed performance to the Oscar-winning track.

Shared by the dancer Kaketaku, the now-viral video also features Japanese dancer and influencer, Mayo.