This Veena Cover of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Will Make Your Day

Artist Srivani recreates the Oscar winning 'Naatu Naatu' on Veena.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' deserves all the attention it's getting, especially after its historic Oscar win. As love and congratulatory messages pour in for the song, listen to this musician paying a perfect tribute to the song with her mesmerising rendition.
A Twitter user, Veena Srivani posted her song cover to celebrate the momentous win by the RRR team.
She shared it with a caption, "Let's congratulate our RRR team. I am very proud that Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Awards for best Original song; Great honour!!"
The artist's splendid rendition of 'Naatu Naatu' on her Veena has left the netizens fixated.
One user wrote, "Super.. Kudos to you too, Srivani"
Another user wrote, "The joy on your face is as good as the music you played! Great start to my day!"
Here are more reactions:
