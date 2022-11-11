Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019INDvsENG: Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Offer Goes Viral

INDvsENG: Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Offer Goes Viral

"Sarcasm or Marketing?" asked a Twitter user.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Backfires After INDvsENG Match

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Backfires After INDvsENG Match </p></div>

Ever since the Indian Cricket Team's brutal loss to England in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup, Desi Twitter has heavily taken to memes and jokes to cope with the loss. In a peculiar turn of events, accompanying the trending hashtag #INDvsENG, is the global pizza chain, Domino's.

While watching the match that Indian cricket fans can only describe as "frustrating", Domino's Pizza sent out a mobile notification claiming that by using their exclusive coupon code, fans could enjoy a free garlic bread for every wicket!

The viral screenshot of the Domino's notification. 

But why did this seemingly generous offer rub salt in the wounds of several cricket-loving, garlic-bread loving Indians? Because the Indian team failed to take a single wicket.

In no time, Domino's Pizza began trending. Over one ill-timed promise of free garlic bread, netizens experienced a gamut of emotions: anger, frustration and laughter being on the forefront. One Twitter user commented, "I’m confused!!! Marketing or Sarcasm?"

Here are some more (hilarious) reactions:

Also ReadT20 World Cup: Indian Fans Express Dejection on Twitter After Losing to England

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT