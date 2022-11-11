INDvsENG: Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Offer Goes Viral

Domino's 'Free Garlic Bread On Every Wicket' Backfires After INDvsENG Match
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Ever since the Indian Cricket Team's brutal loss to England in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup, Desi Twitter has heavily taken to memes and jokes to cope with the loss. In a peculiar turn of events, accompanying the trending hashtag #INDvsENG, is the global pizza chain, Domino's.
While watching the match that Indian cricket fans can only describe as "frustrating", Domino's Pizza sent out a mobile notification claiming that by using their exclusive coupon code, fans could enjoy a free garlic bread for every wicket!
The viral screenshot of the Domino's notification.
But why did this seemingly generous offer rub salt in the wounds of several cricket-loving, garlic-bread loving Indians? Because the Indian team failed to take a single wicket.
In no time, Domino's Pizza began trending. Over one ill-timed promise of free garlic bread, netizens experienced a gamut of emotions: anger, frustration and laughter being on the forefront. One Twitter user commented, "I’m confused!!! Marketing or Sarcasm?"
Here are some more (hilarious) reactions:
