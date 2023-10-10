Indian Teen Builds Largest Card Structure With 143000 Cards; Breaks World Record
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube; Altered by The Quint)
A 15-year-old boy from India has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the world record for the "world's largest playing card structure." Arnav Daga created a stunning structure using a staggering 143,000 playing cards, featuring iconic buildings from his hometown, Kolkata.
The structure measures an impressive 12.21 meters in length, 3.47 meters in height, and 5.08 meters in width.
Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed this outstanding achievement, and they noted that Daga spent 41 days constructing the elaborate card structure.
Daga visited these sites to carefully study their architecture and dimensions before embarking on the monumental task of stacking the cards to form the structure.
Guinness World Records shared a timelapse video of Daga constructing the structure:
After securing the world record, Daga expressed his excitement, saying, "It is definitely overwhelming and feels like I am living my dream, which I saw back in 2020. For me, the journey has just begun."
Previously, this world record was held by Bryan Berg from the USA, who had built a replica of three Macao hotels measuring 10.39 meters in length, 2.88 meters in height, and 3.54 meters in width.
Arnav Daga's journey began as a childhood passion for card-stacking, which he pursued relentlessly during the COVID-19 lockdown, ultimately leading to his successful world record attempt. His technique involves using grids and vertical cells to build intricate structures.
