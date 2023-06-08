How 685 Malaysian Fans Wearing Spider-Man Costumes Broke The World Record

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How 685 Malaysian Fans Wearing Spider-Man Costumes Broke The World Record

The world record for the largest group of people dressed as Spider-Man was previously held by Sony Pictures India.
In a spectacular display of enthusiasm, Sony Pictures Malaysia swung into action and shattered the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man.

With spandex-clad heroes aplenty, a staggering total of 685 fans in Spidey costumes descended upon AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi on 3 June, surpassing the previous record held by Sony Pictures India.

The event, meticulously organized by Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall, was a fitting tribute to the release of the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) took note of this spectacular feat, confirming that Malaysia had accomplished an extraordinary achievement.

A thrilling video capturing the historic moment was shared on AEON Mall's Facebook page, with a caption that read, "Yes, Malaysia! We did it! Guinness World Record: largest gathering in Spider-Man costume, 685 participants. Thank you, Malaysians. You are truly a Superhero!"

The video, brimming with infectious energy, showcases an incredible variety of Spider-Man incarnations, from the classic red and blue to the edgier iterations. Notably, a group of spirited fans even recreated the iconic Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, inducing laughter and applause from the crowd.

Amidst the web-slinging frenzy, the clip shows moments of people striking heroic poses and young ones reveling in the joy of decorating Spider-Man-themed cupcakes.

