'If You Know, You Know': Why This Dialogue From SRK's 'Jawan' Is Going Viral
Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated Jawan trailer is out, and it's creating quite a stir online! The film features King Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara as a cop, Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.
What's gripping fans is a viral dialogue that some speculate may target ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede, who was involved in a drug case with SRK's son, Aryan Khan.
The intense line delivered in a husky voice says, "Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, you have to deal with his father)."
During the Jawan shoot, Aryan Khan was detained by Sameer Wankhede, but was later given a clean chit. Wankhede now faces corruption charges for allegedly demanding a hefty bribe from the actor to spare his son.
As soon as the trailer was released, fans wasted no time in drawing a connection between the dialogue and the drug case involving Aryan. Social media platforms were flooded with enthusiasts lauding SRK for the impactful line.
Many fans were quick to recognize the reference, with one writing, "The grudge is real 🔥If you know, you know 😉," and another chiming in, "Yes, your ears are working fine. This dialogue is inspired by a real event."
