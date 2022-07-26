Husband Yells at Wife To Wake Up From Coma, Make Green Tea in Bizarre TV Scene

The serial has single-handedly solved a huge medical problem of how to wake up people from a coma because guess what, all the yelling actually worked and Gopi comes back to life!

All it took was an incompetent husband, who can't seem to carry out basic tasks without his wife, reminding her, rather loudly, that he didn't give her permission to go into a coma. Somehow, this is all out of love and well, love triumphs all.