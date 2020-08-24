Kokilaben Memes: The Nation Wants to Know...Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?
What’s your fave Kokilaben meme?
TV soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya might have ended in 2017 but scenes from the show have kept the humour alive on social media. Whether it's Gopi bahu rolling on a wheelchair or Kokilaben's hugely popular line "Rasode mein kaun tha"...moments from the show are making memes all over again.
Here are some of the best memes from the show that recently went viral:
Rap of the Year
Music producer Yashraj Mukhate took a scene from the show and added a musical spin to it, converting Kokilaben's dialogues into a rap song. In the scene, Kokilaben is seen scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi bahu and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on the gas.
Kokilaben Making Headlines and KBC Questions
One Cult Meme Meets Another...
Daya VS Kokilaben
Kokilaben Has Sympathisers Too!
The Nation Wants to Know...Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?
