Our Feelings About ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ In 10 Memes
The show is returning for a second season with a new character.
Gopi Bahu, Rashi Ben and Kokilaben have collectively kept us entertained since before lockdown. Memes, song remixes, jokes.. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya may have ended in 2017 but it's still as relevant as ever.
Now, the makers have announced that the show is returning for a second season!
Star Plus shared a promo of the second season with the caption, "We're coming back on popular demand! Excited much? #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2, Coming Soon only on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar."
The video introduces a new member of the rasoda - Gehna, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Keeping the suspense element alive, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, "Agar rasode mein shaayad Gehna ne gas par cooker chada diya, does that mean Gehna is Rashi’s behna?"
2020 is perhaps the only year when a meme has not just made it to a television news debate but also convinced the makers to bring the show back for a second season. Wild!
Netizens immediately jumped on the opportunity to make memes.
Hopefully Gopi Bahu has learnt her lesson.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.