Our Feelings About ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ In 10 Memes

Gopi Bahu, Rashi Ben and Kokilaben have collectively kept us entertained since before lockdown. Memes, song remixes, jokes.. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya may have ended in 2017 but it's still as relevant as ever.

Now, the makers have announced that the show is returning for a second season!

Star Plus shared a promo of the second season with the caption, "We're coming back on popular demand! Excited much? #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2, Coming Soon only on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar."

The video introduces a new member of the rasoda - Gehna, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Keeping the suspense element alive, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, "Agar rasode mein shaayad Gehna ne gas par cooker chada diya, does that mean Gehna is Rashi’s behna?"