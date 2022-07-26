What Is the 'Little Miss' Trend and How Are Desis Giving Their Own Twist to It?

The "Little Miss" trend is going viral on social media.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
If you’re not living under a rock, you’ve seen at least 20 ‘Little Miss’ memes on your social media timeline. What started as a twist to the iconic 1971 cartoon in children’s books has now become a raging social media trend.
“Mr Men” and “Little Miss” were first created by British author Roger Hargreaves in 1971 and 1981 respectively. They were then continued by his son, Adam Hargreaves. The cartoons have since been a popular part of children’s literature all over the world.
However, they became a meme only recently, when Instagram page @juulpuppy made a series of memes that reflected a person’s behaviour through the cartoons. The post went viral and several recreations of the memes followed. Here is the original meme:
“My initial 30 little miss/mr memes went viral and birthed subsequent meme pages on tiktok and instagram and thousands of followers for other creators using this template!” said the admin of @juulpuppy in a statement.
Desis too, were quick to hop on this trend and recreated it in some amusing ways. Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)