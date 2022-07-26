What Is the 'Little Miss' Trend and How Are Desis Giving Their Own Twist to It?

“Mr Men” and “Little Miss” were first created by British author Roger Hargreaves in 1971 and 1981 respectively. They were then continued by his son, Adam Hargreaves. The cartoons have since been a popular part of children’s literature all over the world.

However, they became a meme only recently, when Instagram page @juulpuppy made a series of memes that reflected a person’s behaviour through the cartoons. The post went viral and several recreations of the memes followed. Here is the original meme: