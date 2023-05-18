Desi Twitter Hilariously Realises That Nick Jonas And Raghav Chadha Are Related

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha have been consistently making headlines, ever since their private engagement ceremony on 15 May.

As pictures and videos of the duo's sublime engagement event flooded the internet, some were struck by the realization that Parineeti cementing her bond with Raghav also means that him and Priyanka Chopra's husband American pop star, Nick Jonas are now related.