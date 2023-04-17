Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Desi Man Turned His Tinder Bio Into LinkedIn; Netizens Have the Best Response

Desi Man Turned His Tinder Bio Into LinkedIn; Netizens Have the Best Response

A user commented, "Life is more than a marksheet, even on LinkedIn... especially on Tinder."
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Desi man turned his Tinder bio into LinkedIn, netizens react

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Desi man turned his Tinder bio into LinkedIn, netizens react</p></div>

It's hardly surprising that Indians are obsessed with their academic performances, but this man's fixation with his educational achievement might be a little higher than the average.

Ankit Jha, the man in question, decided to turn his Tinder bio into a LinkedIn post by listing down his entire academic history, complete with his rank, percentages, and current place of employment. A screenshot of his dating profile is now doing the rounds on the internet, and netizens are amused.

According to Ankit's bio, he has been a meticulous student and scored 94 percent in his 10th standard and an impressive 99.5 percent in his 12th. He even mentioned his all-India ranks in JEE mains as well as JEE advanced, and that he was an NTSE and KVPY scholar.

He's an IIT Bombay graduate and currently works at Infosys. In a prompted section, besides his academic history, Ankit listed his height and that he is looking for a long-term partner.

The viral post gave netizens a hearty laugh. One user wrote, "Wah kya bio hai, bas birth certificate rah gya." (Wow, what a bio, only the birth certificate is missing)

Check out some other hilarious reactions:

Another user commented, "Good work lad, you've done great but that ain't the way to present yourself. Turned tinder into bharat matrimony."

Here are other responses:

Also ReadKerala Man Using Bumble to House Hunt Shows He Is One Step Ahead All of Us

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT