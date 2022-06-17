Kerala Man Using Bumble to House Hunt Shows He Is One Step Ahead All of Us

However, this user from Kerala knew exactly what they wanted, and their specification was more unique than you'd imagine. "Looking for a flat in Mumbai" read his bio on Bumble, and as you scroll, you could see that everything he wrote about in his profile was about that flat!

"If you're in Mumbai and okay to help me find a place to rent in western line since I don't know Hindi," read one of the lines on his profile.

All the prompts he has answered are about the flat. For example, when asked "I promise I won't judge you if..." he answered, "you ask me brokerages (sic)"

In another prompt that read, "The quickest way to my heart is...", he answered, "to send me leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri"

Imagine just how desperate he must be to take this step and bring his house hunting needs to a dating app! Check out more answers from this unnamed user here: