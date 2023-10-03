Dedicated Fan Meets Shah Rukh Khan After Waiting Outside His House For 33 Days
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Aakash Pillay, a content creator and ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan, embarked on an extraordinary 30-day mission to meet his idol, facing numerous challenges along the way. Pillay's determined journey began with a simple placard outside SRK's home, Mannat, bearing the words, "Waiting for SRK."
On days when SRK was away at events, Pillay adopted different approaches to meet the actor. He explored leads at Red Chillies Entertainment, searched for contact information, and left messages with individuals connected to SRK.
Consistently documenting his daily efforts on Instagram, he gained a growing following and recognition on the streets.
Making connections with SRK's fan clubs, Pillay secured access to events like the Jawan press conference. As his follower count rose, supporters began tagging SRK, his manager Pooja Dadlani, and Red Chillies Entertainment in his videos' comments.
Ultimately, Pillay's determination paid off as someone from SRK's team reached out to him, culminating in a long-awaited meeting with the Bollywood superstar.
33 days since he began this amusing challenge, he finally got to meet Bollywood's King Khan. He took to Instagram Reels to explain all the steps leading up to this joyful encounter.
Pillay also shared a photo with SRK himself, along with a heartfelt caption - which is one of Khan's most popular dialogues from his hit 2007 film, Om Shanti Om.
