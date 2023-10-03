Dedicated Fan Meets Shah Rukh Khan After Waiting Outside His House For 33 Days

Making connections with SRK's fan clubs, Pillay secured access to events like the Jawan press conference. As his follower count rose, supporters began tagging SRK, his manager Pooja Dadlani, and Red Chillies Entertainment in his videos' comments.

Ultimately, Pillay's determination paid off as someone from SRK's team reached out to him, culminating in a long-awaited meeting with the Bollywood superstar.