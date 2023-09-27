Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan'

'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan'

The video has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 10 million views and 412K likes.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan'

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan' </p></div>

A scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where his character Azad dances to 'Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye' inside a metro, has become iconic. Social media users are now emulating this beloved sequence inside real metro cars, and one woman's rendition has taken the internet by storm.

Influencer Saheli Rudra shared a video on Instagram, in which she dances in a metro, dressed to match SRK's look from the film, complete with bandages and an outfit mirroring the iconic scene.

The video, captioned "Lady Jawan," has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 10 million views and 412K likes since its release a few days ago.

Take a look:

Jawan, directed by Atlee and featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, hit theaters on 7 September and swiftly crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office, solidifying its status as a blockbuster.

Take a look at the internet is reacting to the woman's spirited recreation:

Also ReadSRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT