Indian Celebs Need To Get off Their High Horses and Stop Being Rude to Fans

The point here is that we, as an audience are quick to boycott these stars for expressing their opinions, criticizing them for their clothes, film choices, and every single thing they do. We treat them like they are some mythical figures that need to uphold unrealistic standards of beauty and behaving in public. And when they don’t live up to these standards, we unleash hell on them.

On the other hand, we think we are entitled to cross every limit when interacting with them just because we are “fans”. We cross some very basic limits of decent human behaviour when we interact with celebrities, and that needs to change. When we meet them in person, we need to respect their privacy and treat them like any other person we see in a public place. Unless we do this, criticizing them for being rude to fans when in reality, they are acting out of self-defence is nothing short of hypocritical.