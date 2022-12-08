Akshay Kumar Has 6 Upcoming Films in 2023 & Netizens Are In Shock

Akshay Kumar has been in hot waters with netizens for some time now. Be it the historical inaccuracies in his movie Samrat Prithviraj, the glaring age gap with his female co-stars, or the controversial Vimal and road safety ads - the latter promoted dowry. Akshay Kumar has had a tough year. Besides, none of his 5 films that were released in 2022 did much to impress the audience.