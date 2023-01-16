Artist Creates Adorable AI Child Avatar of Indian Cricketers; Netizens React

Artist's imagines Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni as toddlers
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @sahixd)
AI 'magical avatars' have been trending for a while now. While there remains a grey area around the ethics of using AI technology to create art, many people have been using it to reimagine an alternative reality.
Recently, another artist has hopped on the AI trend creating adorable avatars of Indian cricketers imagining them as toddlers.
From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant, the artist, Sahid, has shared nine pictures in total. As expected, the post went viral and many netizens have appreciated these delightful avatars.
While most of the portraits have been adored by netizens, some were also disappointed with the portrayal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma with a burger, and have displayed their objection.
One user admired the artworks and wrote, "Soooooo cute all of them... amazing creation."
Another user appreciated the artist's skills and wrote, "This is so amazing form of art soo good to see your talent."
Here are some more reactions. Check them here:
